Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 198.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 563,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,562 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 70,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 53,602 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,700,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,204,000 after purchasing an additional 806,684 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,732,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

