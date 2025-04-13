Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $8,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TECK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of TECK stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.42. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

