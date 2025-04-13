Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 712,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 205,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. A&I Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,080 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 159,356 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 381,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 176,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.76 million, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.17.

Bloomin’ Brands Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.27%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Patrick M. Hafner sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $79,497.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Bloomin’ Brands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

