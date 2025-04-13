Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.01. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.