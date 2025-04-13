RWWM Inc. Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

RWWM Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 0.1% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $388,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 675,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 36.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.13.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $244.09 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

