Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Insider Michael John Roper Sells 7,946 Shares

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) insider Michael John Roper sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $16,130.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,967.80. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sadot Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SDOT opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.95. Sadot Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $7.00.
About Sadot Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sadot Group
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Sadot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sadot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.