Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 53,362 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,362 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 20,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,514 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $33.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

