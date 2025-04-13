Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,287 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Melius lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.13.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

TT stock opened at $346.17 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $286.32 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

