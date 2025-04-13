Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.75 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $960.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $542.01 and a 52 week high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

