SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 108,148 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 344.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,148 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $703,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

