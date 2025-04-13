SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 111,781 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 362.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,781 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IJH stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.