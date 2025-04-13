SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,960,000 after purchasing an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,071,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,919,000 after purchasing an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,849,000 after buying an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $73.17 and a 52-week high of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.