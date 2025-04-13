SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $14.04 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $261.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.9854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

