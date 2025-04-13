SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 359.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.03. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $102.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $96.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

