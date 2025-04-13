SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.18 and its 200 day moving average is $58.89. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.02.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3894 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

