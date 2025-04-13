SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $360.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.01. The stock has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

