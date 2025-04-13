Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $254.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average of $310.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $144,874.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,899.96. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total value of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. The trade was a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock worth $14,095,336. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.42.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

