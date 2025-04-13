Sanders Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,416,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,586.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,715.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4,766.03. The firm has a market cap of $150.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,400.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,327.28.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

