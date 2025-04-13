Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.08 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 18.25 ($0.24). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 17.90 ($0.23), with a volume of 115,818 shares changing hands.

Sareum Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.12.

Sareum (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sareum Holdings plc will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sareum

Sareum Company Profile

In related news, insider Stephen Parker acquired 84,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £10,083.96 ($13,198.90). Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Sareum is a specialist drug development company delivering targeted small molecule therapeutics to improve the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The Company aims to generate value through licensing its candidates to international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies at the preclinical or early clinical trials stage.

Sareum is advancing internal programmes focused on distinct dual tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) / Janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitors through preclinical development as therapies for autoimmune diseases, including the ‘cytokine storm’ immune system overreaction to Covid-19 and other viral infections, (SDC-1801) and cancer immunotherapy (SDC-1802).

Sareum also has an economic interest in SRA737, a clinical-stage oral, selective Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1) inhibitor that targets cancer cell replication and DNA damage repair mechanisms.

