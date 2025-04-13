Savvy Advisors Inc. Buys 32,914 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 106.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,970 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,689 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 2,386,242 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

