Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 96,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 336,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,135,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.36. The company has a market cap of $134.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

