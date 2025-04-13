Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,389,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $731.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $837.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $823.46. The company has a market cap of $693.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.67.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

