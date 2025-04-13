Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,362 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Savvy Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VTV stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day moving average of $173.91. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.