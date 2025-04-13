Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,169,720,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,158,897,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,429,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,223,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,628 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,007,698.0% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,007,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,454,000 after buying an additional 1,007,698 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 41,494.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,566,000 after buying an additional 810,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at $170,321,922.75. The trade was a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $283.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.03 and a 200-day moving average of $281.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.