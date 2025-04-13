Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. The trade was a 46.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ITW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $232.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 95.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

