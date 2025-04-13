Seeds Investor LLC Acquires 187 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,839,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,189,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,223,000 after purchasing an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,176,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,423,000 after buying an additional 194,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.13.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $162.62 and a 1 year high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

