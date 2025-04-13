Seeds Investor LLC Acquires 363 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $497.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.45.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

