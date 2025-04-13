Seeds Investor LLC Acquires 697 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Seeds Investor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This trade represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $498,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 843,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,369,160.40. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.