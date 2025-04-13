Seeds Investor LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF accounts for 1.0% of Seeds Investor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 358,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 76,634 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 357,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 241,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 216,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EFIV opened at $50.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $46.17 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

