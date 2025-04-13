Seeds Investor LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IJH opened at $54.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

