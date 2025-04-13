Seeds Investor LLC Increases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Seeds Investor LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,268,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 955,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,417,000 after buying an additional 225,124 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,289,000 after buying an additional 141,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,857,000 after acquiring an additional 103,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 3,169.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $1,185,063.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $240.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $174.64 and a one year high of $298.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.92 and its 200 day moving average is $263.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BURL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

