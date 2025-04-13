Seeds Investor LLC Sells 291 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Seeds Investor LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Seeds Investor LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,866,000 after purchasing an additional 276,698 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,419,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,651 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,247,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,521,000 after acquiring an additional 359,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,555,000 after acquiring an additional 106,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 982,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VOE stock opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $164.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.0536 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

