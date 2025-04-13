ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,957 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $7,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

SFBS opened at $68.53 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $101.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFBS. StockNews.com raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

