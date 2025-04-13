Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and traded as low as $8.32. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 832,001 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

