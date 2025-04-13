Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.01 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.90). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 108,700 shares.

Solid State Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 162.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 0.83 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.11%.

Insider Transactions at Solid State

About Solid State

In related news, insider Peter Owen James sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.64), for a total value of £9,015 ($11,799.74). Insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Solid State plc (AIM:SOLI) is a leading value-added electronics group supplying commercial, industrial and defence markets with durable components, assemblies and manufactured systems for use in critical applications, with a particular emphasis on harsh operational environments. Solid State’s products are found around the world, from the ocean floor to the edge of space, ensuring the smooth operation of systems that augment our everyday lives.

The company has a core focus on industrial and ruggedised computing, battery power solutions, antennas, secure radio systems, imaging technologies, and electronic components & displays.

Operating through two divisions (systems and components) the group thrives on complex engineering challenges, often requiring design-in support and component sourcing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.