Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.95. Southwest Georgia Financial shares last traded at $18.95, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.
Southwest Georgia Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
About Southwest Georgia Financial
Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.
