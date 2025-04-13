SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

