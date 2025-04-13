Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spire Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Get Spire Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spire Global

Spire Global Trading Down 5.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:SPIR opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.42. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

In other news, Chairman Peter Platzer sold 27,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $236,223.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,615,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,280.14. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Boyd C. Johnson sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $127,396.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 300,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,426.08. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,021 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire Global by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire Global

(Get Free Report)

Spire Global, Inc provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.