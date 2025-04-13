Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,801,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177,385 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.17% of Spyre Therapeutics worth $204,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYRE. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 41,424 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,241,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 78.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 125,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYRE opened at $12.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

