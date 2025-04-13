Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,540 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $598,390,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,259 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,581,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,359,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,459,000 after buying an additional 1,090,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,223,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,979,000 after buying an additional 773,182 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In related news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $2,083,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,057.28. The trade was a 19.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $86,723.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,523.90. The trade was a 9.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,785 shares of company stock valued at $17,476,866 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $71.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.