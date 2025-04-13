Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $125.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.18. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $169,125.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,640. The trade was a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,158 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

