Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in UBS Group by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 104,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:UBS opened at $28.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.84.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

