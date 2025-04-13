Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,755,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,832,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,411,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,409,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Mondelez International by 331.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,394,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,596 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

