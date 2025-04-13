Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:MDT opened at $82.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.65. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
