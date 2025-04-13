Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,040 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 8,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.73. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

