Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1,532.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 79,036 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,154 shares of company stock valued at $825,678 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 7.6 %

NEM opened at $54.80 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

