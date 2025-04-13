Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMB opened at $139.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (down previously from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.38.

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,420. The trade was a 49.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

