Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 439,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 121,193 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 39,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 726.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,100,000 after acquiring an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,557,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,261,000 after purchasing an additional 599,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $41.45 and a one year high of $71.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 347.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 1,010.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Argus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $14,645,401.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,138,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,644,115.46. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

