Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. Barclays boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.45. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.