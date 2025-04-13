StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Company Profile
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.