StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.30. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIEB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 85,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Siebert Financial by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

